Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 320 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $238.65. 1,868,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

