Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 2,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.10.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $924.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.33.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
