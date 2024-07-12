Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,765.05

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,765.05 ($35.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,900 ($37.15). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,900 ($37.15), with a volume of 126,288 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.19) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.72) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.42) to GBX 3,340 ($42.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,841.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,768.05.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,254 ($1,606.25). 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

