Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Greif Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE GEF opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Greif by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Greif by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $10,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

