Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 648.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.17. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

