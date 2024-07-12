Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Groupon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GRPN

Groupon Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.