Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.36. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 38,588 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $74,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

