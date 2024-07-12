Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.07. 86,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 84,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Specifically, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $27,536.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,036 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,796.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $31,254.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,424,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,036 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $27,536.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,055. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hagerty Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 190.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What does consumer price index measure?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.