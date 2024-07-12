Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Trading Up 0.3%

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $253.21 and last traded at $253.21. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.38.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.88.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.