Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYN

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $757.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $7,070,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.