Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 125 ($1.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

Hays Stock Up 0.3 %

LON HAS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 94.45 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,182,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,709. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.90 ($1.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

