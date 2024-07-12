Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 125 ($1.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.
Hays Stock Up 0.3 %
LON HAS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 94.45 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,182,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,709. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.90 ($1.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hays Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.