HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 152 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 543,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. 3,684,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,856,574. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.