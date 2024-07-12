HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 162,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
