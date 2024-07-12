HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.22% from the company’s previous close.

IRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 150,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.