Head to Head Analysis: Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 33.95% 15.57% 13.53% Outokumpu Oyj -3.58% -5.70% -3.67%

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outokumpu Oyj pays out -23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outokumpu Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Outokumpu Oyj 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dundee Precious Metals and Outokumpu Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Outokumpu Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 3.12 $192.94 million $1.05 8.53 Outokumpu Oyj $7.53 billion N/A -$114.72 million ($0.26) -7.15

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Outokumpu Oyj on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

