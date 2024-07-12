Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.91.

HCAT opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,279 shares of company stock valued at $58,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 65,462 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

