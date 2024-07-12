Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 4,881 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.27. 2,793,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,634. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average of $247.31.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

