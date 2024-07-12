Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,950. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

