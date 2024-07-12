Herbalife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 17,509 put options on the company. This is an increase of 483% compared to the average daily volume of 3,004 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $821,522.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 68.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE HLF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 655,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

