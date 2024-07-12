Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 0.3%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.08. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 2,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

