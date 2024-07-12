Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Up 5.9%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Highest Performances Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.