Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,474. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -910.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 1,613,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,614,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

