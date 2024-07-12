holoride Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,055.28 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.86 million and $47,055.28 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.27 or 0.05412085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00044810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00456146 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,646.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.