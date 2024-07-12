Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 795.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,062. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

