Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,694,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.