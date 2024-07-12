Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 433 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

