Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.25. 6,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,004. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $140.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.