Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,536 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,452. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

