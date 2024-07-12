Howland Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 151,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

