Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.95. 8,732,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,886,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $213.71.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

