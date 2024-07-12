Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $111,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 358,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

