Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $174.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

