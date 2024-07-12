Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $231.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.
Insider Activity at Avery Dennison
In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
