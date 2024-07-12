Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.31. 378,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

