ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
