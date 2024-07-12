IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,265,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after purchasing an additional 141,844 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.