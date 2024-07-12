IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,265,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,171,000 after buying an additional 141,844 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.