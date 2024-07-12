Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

