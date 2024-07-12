Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGTA remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

