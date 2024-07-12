Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 346.2% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 9.87%. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

