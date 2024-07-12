Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ICD opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

