Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE ICD opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
