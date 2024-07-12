Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
Shares of ISMAY stock remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.
Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.
