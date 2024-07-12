Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.46% of Ingevity worth $42,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

NGVT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 202,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

