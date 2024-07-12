Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £993.72 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 98 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £993.72 ($1,272.86).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 96 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £988.80 ($1,266.56).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCIT opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.14) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,016.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 989.55. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,058 ($13.55). The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About F&C Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,456.31%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

