Insider Buying: Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Buys A$32,940.00 in Stock

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Free Report) insider Sally Evans acquired 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,940.00 ($22,256.76).
Oceania Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
About Oceania Healthcare
