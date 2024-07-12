Insider Buying: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Buys C$11,070.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov acquired 9,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RML opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$749.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.