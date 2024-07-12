Insider Selling: Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells $87,134.52 in Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 450,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $39,500.46.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics accounts for about 4.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

