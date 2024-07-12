Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $359,902.50 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at $11,962,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,104.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

