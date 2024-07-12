Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,019,972.32 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPK opened at $1.37 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $954.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.65.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

