Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $1,453,285.47 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ScanSource stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 118,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

